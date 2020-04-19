Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 7,123,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Unum Group stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 632,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 536,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 385,704 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

