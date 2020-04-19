USDX Hits Market Cap of $576,374.06 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $576,374.06 and approximately $1,112.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000452 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004896 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000154 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,975 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.