Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.96 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. Utrust has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $763,951.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.02754352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

