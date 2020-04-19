V Systems 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.17 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.02749182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00225586 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins.

The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

