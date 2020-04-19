Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 over the last ninety days. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 2,460,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after buying an additional 2,396,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.