Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Update

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

