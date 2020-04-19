Value Line, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Value Line has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $297.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Value Line has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALU. BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.