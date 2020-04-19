Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

NYSE VAR traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. 870,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,510. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.38. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

