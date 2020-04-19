Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:VAR opened at $115.75 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 151.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $22,250,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.