VectorAI Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, VectorAI has traded down 50% against the US dollar. VectorAI has a total market capitalization of $1,328.09 and $6.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VectorAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,230.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02537179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.03264449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00595903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00800892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077116 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00027157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00655549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VEC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.