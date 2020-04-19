Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

