Veil Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 63.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last week, Veil has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $295,354.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.02742973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00226195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 73,541,603 coins and its circulating supply is 64,700,674 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

