Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.09 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $32.09 million and approximately $646,065.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

