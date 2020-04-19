Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0569 on Major Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Veles has a market capitalization of $67,540.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,198.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.02532783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.47 or 0.03257138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00596489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00799012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00077006 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00027465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00652709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,296,810 coins and its circulating supply is 1,187,947 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.