Verge 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $45.41 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Gate.io and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00594810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,241,755,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Binance, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, Coindeal, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.