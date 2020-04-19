VeriumReserve 24 Hour Volume Hits $375.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $186,990.00 and $375.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00597670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005855 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007368 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,703,185 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

