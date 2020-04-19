Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $13.80 million and $1.61 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.02538188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.03289189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00598195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00803669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077059 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00644086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,381,822 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, Bitsane, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

