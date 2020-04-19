Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $25,047.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC and Poloniex. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00600293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007500 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,528 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

