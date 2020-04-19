VIBE Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $39,104.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

