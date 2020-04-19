Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Viewray worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,574,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,005 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Viewray by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 322,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 164,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VRAY stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $355.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

