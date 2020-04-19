Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 4,471,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

