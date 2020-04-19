Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Visa by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

