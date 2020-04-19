Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $13.78 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.