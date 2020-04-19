W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of WRB traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

