W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Update

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,499,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE GWW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.22. 363,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average of $304.04. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.60.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

