Wagerr Price Up 18% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $5,815.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004881 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,648,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,268,772 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

