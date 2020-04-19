Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

