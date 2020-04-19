Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $560,213.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $560,213.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005816 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

