Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.0647 on Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $647,264.21 and approximately $47.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.02750346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00224955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.