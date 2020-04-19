Wavesbet Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $84,856.88 and approximately $33,552.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00514796 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

