WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $7.50. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $29.91 million and $1.01 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.02750346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00224955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

