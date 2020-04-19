Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 196.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

