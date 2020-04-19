Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 808 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

