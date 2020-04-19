Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 14,630 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

