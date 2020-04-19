Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 7,617 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

