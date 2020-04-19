Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

