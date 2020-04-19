Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,928 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Schlumberger by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Schlumberger stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

