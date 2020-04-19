Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,997 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 39,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

