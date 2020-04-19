Welch & Forbes LLC Has $27.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

