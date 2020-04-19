Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.