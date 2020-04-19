Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

