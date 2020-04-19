Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

