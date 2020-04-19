Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.