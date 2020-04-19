Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

