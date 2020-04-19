Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Equal Weight

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

JKHY opened at $169.66 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

