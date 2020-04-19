Winding Tree Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,802.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.02747880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

