Wings Price Tops $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 200.7% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit and Liqui. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $130,164.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.02754352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

