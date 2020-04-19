Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,094.44 ($53.86).

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goodbody reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,744 ($36.10) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,707.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,658.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Simon Patrick Duffy bought 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46). Also, insider Iain Wetherall bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, for a total transaction of £256,875 ($337,904.50). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,166 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,332.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.