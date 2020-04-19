Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Woori Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Woori Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Woori Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Woori Financial Group and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of Montreal 1 7 3 0 2.18

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $93.60, suggesting a potential upside of 87.80%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Bank of Montreal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.50 $1.50 billion $6.96 2.92 Bank of Montreal $29.16 billion 1.09 $4.33 billion $7.10 7.02

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 15.76% 7.44% 0.49% Bank of Montreal 14.99% 13.89% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Woori Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans. It also provides inquiry and retirement pension, bulk and automatic transfer, cash management, and foreign direct investment services. In addition, the company offers foreign currency, specialized remittance, expat banking, foreign exchange inquiry, exchange limit information, foreign currency remittance information, and foreign currency deposit information services; and other products and services, including insurance, fund, and custody services, as well as banking management services. Further, it provides system software development and maintenance, finance, other credit finance, credit information, security investment, and other services. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated approximately 880 branches and offices in Korea, and 23 branches and offices internationally. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

