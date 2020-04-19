World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

WWE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

